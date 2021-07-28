Zhao Changpeng, Binance’s CEO, has raised the prospect of being succeeded by a global executive with a strong regulatory background to help Binance pivot towards becoming a regulated financial institution. Photo: Reuters
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance wants to ‘be a financial institution’, seeks licences to undo regulatory red flags
- ‘In the last four years, we were a start-up. Now, we want to be a financial institution,’ CEO says
- Exchange subject to regulatory warnings, investigations and bans in jurisdictions ranging from the US and the UK to Hong Kong
