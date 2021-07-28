Clement Chan Kam-wing, Managing Director (Assurance) of BDO Limited, at the ESG Awards 2018 presentation ceremony in Central on January 25, 2018. Photo: Jonathan Wong
breaking | Hong Kong appoints investigator to probe fraud allegations in the financial affairs of Apple Daily’s publisher Next Digital
- Clement Chan Kam-wing, the managing director for assurance of the accounting firm BDO, has been appointed as inspector
- The last such appointment was when Richard Farrant was picked by the government to look into the 1997 collapse of Peregrine Holdings
