Clement Chan Kam-wing, Managing Director (Assurance) of BDO Limited, at the ESG Awards 2018 presentation ceremony in Central on January 25, 2018. Photo: Jonathan Wong Clement Chan Kam-wing, Managing Director (Assurance) of BDO Limited, at the ESG Awards 2018 presentation ceremony in Central on January 25, 2018. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Clement Chan Kam-wing, Managing Director (Assurance) of BDO Limited, at the ESG Awards 2018 presentation ceremony in Central on January 25, 2018. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Next Digital
Business /  Banking & Finance

breaking | Hong Kong appoints investigator to probe fraud allegations in the financial affairs of Apple Daily’s publisher Next Digital

  • Clement Chan Kam-wing, the managing director for assurance of the accounting firm BDO, has been appointed as inspector
  • The last such appointment was when Richard Farrant was picked by the government to look into the 1997 collapse of Peregrine Holdings

Topic |   Next Digital
Enoch YiuDenise Tsang
Enoch Yiu  and Denise Tsang

Updated: 6:45pm, 28 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Clement Chan Kam-wing, Managing Director (Assurance) of BDO Limited, at the ESG Awards 2018 presentation ceremony in Central on January 25, 2018. Photo: Jonathan Wong Clement Chan Kam-wing, Managing Director (Assurance) of BDO Limited, at the ESG Awards 2018 presentation ceremony in Central on January 25, 2018. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Clement Chan Kam-wing, Managing Director (Assurance) of BDO Limited, at the ESG Awards 2018 presentation ceremony in Central on January 25, 2018. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE