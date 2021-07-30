Warren Hui, a partner at Soul Ventures, and Billy So, the investment firm’s co-founder, at its offices in Central in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
SPACs face ‘crowded’ market for deals after blistering fundraising push this year, Hong Kong investment firm says
- Soul Ventures using more ‘late-stage, venture capital’ approach with its new SPAC
- Investment firm seeking to list its blank-cheque company on Nasdaq later this year
Topic | Banking & Finance
Warren Hui, a partner at Soul Ventures, and Billy So, the investment firm’s co-founder, at its offices in Central in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout