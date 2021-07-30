Warren Hui, a partner at Soul Ventures, and Billy So, the investment firm’s co-founder, at its offices in Central in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout Warren Hui, a partner at Soul Ventures, and Billy So, the investment firm’s co-founder, at its offices in Central in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Warren Hui, a partner at Soul Ventures, and Billy So, the investment firm’s co-founder, at its offices in Central in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Business /  Banking & Finance

SPACs face ‘crowded’ market for deals after blistering fundraising push this year, Hong Kong investment firm says

  • Soul Ventures using more ‘late-stage, venture capital’ approach with its new SPAC
  • Investment firm seeking to list its blank-cheque company on Nasdaq later this year

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 7:30am, 30 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Warren Hui, a partner at Soul Ventures, and Billy So, the investment firm’s co-founder, at its offices in Central in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout Warren Hui, a partner at Soul Ventures, and Billy So, the investment firm’s co-founder, at its offices in Central in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Warren Hui, a partner at Soul Ventures, and Billy So, the investment firm’s co-founder, at its offices in Central in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE