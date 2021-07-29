A clerk counts banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai'an city of Jiangsu province, on 6 August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China injects 30 billion yuan of short-term cash to prop up the market after three-day plunge in stocks and bonds
- The People’s Bank of China pumped in 30 billion yuan of liquidity into the financial system with seven-day reverse repurchase agreements
- The operation marked the authorities’ first short-term cash addition of more than 10 billion yuan since June 30
Topic | China stock market
A clerk counts banknotes at a bank outlet in Hai'an city of Jiangsu province, on 6 August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE