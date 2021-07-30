The purpose of the review is to ensure the manager of the Tracker Fund, which mirrors the benchmark Hang Seng Index, maintains Hong Kong investors as its top priority. Photo: Sam Tsang
exclusive | Hong Kong regulators are reviewing appointment of State Street as Tracker Fund manager, sources say
- Review follows fund manager coming under fire in January over US blacklisting of Chinese stocks
- Hong Kong’s Tracker Fund says it will bar American investors from owning the ETF
Topic | Banking & Finance
The purpose of the review is to ensure the manager of the Tracker Fund, which mirrors the benchmark Hang Seng Index, maintains Hong Kong investors as its top priority. Photo: Sam Tsang