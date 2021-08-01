HSBC’s and Standard Chartered’s main buildings in Hong Kong’s Central district. HSBC kicks off earnings season for the city’s biggest banks when it reports its first-half results on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC, Standard Chartered dividends in focus as banks seen delivering stronger half-year results
- HSBC, Standard Chartered resumed paying dividends this year after suspending payouts in 2020 to preserve capital during the pandemic
- Prudential Regulation Authority in July discarded ‘temporary guardrails’ put in place after banks resumed dividend payouts
