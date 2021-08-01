An electronic board shows the share index at the Hong Kong stock exchange. Deals in the city have been boosted by a monetary authority scheme that subsidises bond issuance expenses for first-time green and sustainable bond issuers. Photo: AP An electronic board shows the share index at the Hong Kong stock exchange. Deals in the city have been boosted by a monetary authority scheme that subsidises bond issuance expenses for first-time green and sustainable bond issuers. Photo: AP
An electronic board shows the share index at the Hong Kong stock exchange. Deals in the city have been boosted by a monetary authority scheme that subsidises bond issuance expenses for first-time green and sustainable bond issuers. Photo: AP
Green bonds
Business /  Banking & Finance

Explainer |
What is driving an almost 200 per cent growth in sustainability-linked debt financing

  • Globally, green and sustainability bond and loan issuances totalled US$809.5 billion in this year’s first half, nearly tripling year on year
  • In China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, about 41 sustainable bond transactions worth US$19 billion were recorded in first six months of 2021, compared to 23 deals worth US$7.6 billion in all of last year

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 2:00pm, 1 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic board shows the share index at the Hong Kong stock exchange. Deals in the city have been boosted by a monetary authority scheme that subsidises bond issuance expenses for first-time green and sustainable bond issuers. Photo: AP An electronic board shows the share index at the Hong Kong stock exchange. Deals in the city have been boosted by a monetary authority scheme that subsidises bond issuance expenses for first-time green and sustainable bond issuers. Photo: AP
An electronic board shows the share index at the Hong Kong stock exchange. Deals in the city have been boosted by a monetary authority scheme that subsidises bond issuance expenses for first-time green and sustainable bond issuers. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE