An electronic board shows the share index at the Hong Kong stock exchange. Deals in the city have been boosted by a monetary authority scheme that subsidises bond issuance expenses for first-time green and sustainable bond issuers. Photo: AP
What is driving an almost 200 per cent growth in sustainability-linked debt financing
- Globally, green and sustainability bond and loan issuances totalled US$809.5 billion in this year’s first half, nearly tripling year on year
- In China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, about 41 sustainable bond transactions worth US$19 billion were recorded in first six months of 2021, compared to 23 deals worth US$7.6 billion in all of last year
Knowledge | China and climate change
