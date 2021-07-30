A domestic helper crosses the road with an elderly woman in Sai Ying Pun. The city’s latest batch of Silver Bonds attracted a record HK$TK billion from senior savers. Photo: Jonathan Wong A domestic helper crosses the road with an elderly woman in Sai Ying Pun. The city’s latest batch of Silver Bonds attracted a record HK$TK billion from senior savers. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Latest round of Hong Kong’s Silver Bonds attracts record US$8.77 billion from senior savers

  • Due to the overwhelming response, the final issuance amount of this batch of Silver Bonds will increase to HK$30 billion
  • HSBC, the city’s biggest bank, said number of subscriptions received almost doubled from 2020 while total value surged 71 per cent

Chad BrayEnoch Yiu
Chad Bray  and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:36pm, 30 Jul, 2021

