Hong Kong dollar deposits in the city’s banking system stood at HK$7.87 trillion (US$1.01 trillion) in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong bank deposits rose 11.5 per cent in the first half as investors chased highly anticipated IPOs
- Hong Kong dollar deposits stood at HK$7.87 trillion, up from HK$7.06 trillion in the year-earlier period
- Deposits will continue to grow as Chinese tech companies launch IPOs in Hong Kong following tighter regulatory scrutiny on overseas listings by Beijing
Topic | Banking & Finance
