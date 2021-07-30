Hong Kong dollar deposits in the city’s banking system stood at HK$7.87 trillion (US$1.01 trillion) in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong dollar deposits in the city’s banking system stood at HK$7.87 trillion (US$1.01 trillion) in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong dollar deposits in the city’s banking system stood at HK$7.87 trillion (US$1.01 trillion) in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong bank deposits rose 11.5 per cent in the first half as investors chased highly anticipated IPOs

  • Hong Kong dollar deposits stood at HK$7.87 trillion, up from HK$7.06 trillion in the year-earlier period
  • Deposits will continue to grow as Chinese tech companies launch IPOs in Hong Kong following tighter regulatory scrutiny on overseas listings by Beijing

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:05pm, 30 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong dollar deposits in the city’s banking system stood at HK$7.87 trillion (US$1.01 trillion) in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong dollar deposits in the city’s banking system stood at HK$7.87 trillion (US$1.01 trillion) in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong dollar deposits in the city’s banking system stood at HK$7.87 trillion (US$1.01 trillion) in the first half. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE