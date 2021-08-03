Li Auto sold 8,589 of its Li One sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in July, a huge jump from a year earlier. Shutterstock Li Auto sold 8,589 of its Li One sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in July, a huge jump from a year earlier. Shutterstock
Tesla rival Li Auto targets US$1.9 billion in Hong Kong IPO as Chinese electric car sales soar

  • Li Auto has set the maximum Hong Kong offer price at HK$150 per share, a 15 per cent premium to its American depositary shares
  • If demand is sufficient, Li Auto could raise far more than it did in its New York IPO a year ago

Georgina Lee
Updated: 11:30am, 3 Aug, 2021

