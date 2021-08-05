China’s intensifying crackdown on tech firms after ride-hailing operator Didi’s New York IPO has created some uncertainty over deal activity in the sector. Photo: Reuters China’s intensifying crackdown on tech firms after ride-hailing operator Didi’s New York IPO has created some uncertainty over deal activity in the sector. Photo: Reuters
China’s crackdown on tech sector could cool M&A activity after first-half deals soar, PwC says

  • Uncertainty created by crackdown has caused some deals to pause
  • Technology was the second biggest sector by volume for merger activity in the first half of the year

Updated: 6:00am, 5 Aug, 2021

