China’s intensifying crackdown on tech firms after ride-hailing operator Didi’s New York IPO has created some uncertainty over deal activity in the sector. Photo: Reuters
China’s crackdown on tech sector could cool M&A activity after first-half deals soar, PwC says
- Uncertainty created by crackdown has caused some deals to pause
- Technology was the second biggest sector by volume for merger activity in the first half of the year
