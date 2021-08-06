China Telecom priced its shares for an US$8.4 billion listing in Shanghai following a US blacklisting. Photo: Bloomberg China Telecom priced its shares for an US$8.4 billion listing in Shanghai following a US blacklisting. Photo: Bloomberg
China Telecom priced its shares for an US$8.4 billion listing in Shanghai following a US blacklisting. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

China Telecom prices shares for US$8.4 billion Shanghai listing after removal from NYSE

  • China Telecom was one of four companies delisted in New York as part of a US blacklisting over purported ties to the Chinese military
  • Company plans to sell up to 11.96 billion shares in listing on Shanghai Stock Exchange

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 12:20pm, 6 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China Telecom priced its shares for an US$8.4 billion listing in Shanghai following a US blacklisting. Photo: Bloomberg China Telecom priced its shares for an US$8.4 billion listing in Shanghai following a US blacklisting. Photo: Bloomberg
China Telecom priced its shares for an US$8.4 billion listing in Shanghai following a US blacklisting. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE