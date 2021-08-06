Li Auto will aim to raise HK$11.8 billion (US$1.5 billion), surpassing the amount that it raised in the US a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese Tesla rival Li Auto set to raise US$1.5 billion in Hong Kong IPO, surpassing its Nasdaq listing last year
- Li Auto set the IPO price in Hong Kong at HK$118, representing a 3.2 per cent discount from its Thursday close in the US
- A listing in Hong Kong enables US-listed Chinese companies to hedge against the risks of being delisted from the American exchange
