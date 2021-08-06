Zhao Changpeng, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange operator Binance, speaks at a Singapore conference in 2018. Photo: Handout
Binance to halt futures accounts in Hong Kong following regulatory warnings
- Four-year-old start-up said in July it wants to become a ‘financial institution’
- Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission issued warning in July about Binance
Topic | Banking & Finance
Zhao Changpeng, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange operator Binance, speaks at a Singapore conference in 2018. Photo: Handout