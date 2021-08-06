Zhao Changpeng, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange operator Binance, speaks at a Singapore conference in 2018. Photo: Handout Zhao Changpeng, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange operator Binance, speaks at a Singapore conference in 2018. Photo: Handout
Zhao Changpeng, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange operator Binance, speaks at a Singapore conference in 2018. Photo: Handout
Business /  Banking & Finance

Binance to halt futures accounts in Hong Kong following regulatory warnings

  • Four-year-old start-up said in July it wants to become a ‘financial institution’
  • Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission issued warning in July about Binance

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhao Changpeng, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange operator Binance, speaks at a Singapore conference in 2018. Photo: Handout Zhao Changpeng, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange operator Binance, speaks at a Singapore conference in 2018. Photo: Handout
Zhao Changpeng, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange operator Binance, speaks at a Singapore conference in 2018. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE