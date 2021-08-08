Chan Ka-keung, the chairman of WeLab Bank, and Tat Lee, its CEO, say wealth management will be the virtual lender’s next development focus. Photo: Edmond So Chan Ka-keung, the chairman of WeLab Bank, and Tat Lee, its CEO, say wealth management will be the virtual lender’s next development focus. Photo: Edmond So
Top Hong Kong virtual banks seek new frontier in second year of operations, eye marriage with wealth management services

  • Wealth management is our next priority, say CEOs of ZA Bank, WeLab Bank, while Mox Bank wants to expand its credit card services
  • Virtual lenders have revolutionised banking over the past year, says Chan Ka-keung, WeLab Bank chairman and former Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Aug, 2021

