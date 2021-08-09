Standard Chartered’s chief executive in Hong Kong, Mary Huen Wai-yi. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Standard Chartered to open paperless ‘green branch’ in Hong Kong offering sustainable finance products, says local boss
- Several of the city’s major lenders have been offering new products and services designed to support its aim of becoming a green financing hub
- Green finance is ‘not just a gimmick any more’ but can bring business opportunities for banks, says analyst
Topic | Banking & Finance
Standard Chartered’s chief executive in Hong Kong, Mary Huen Wai-yi. Photo: Jonathan Wong