Eugene Yeoh Kim-loong (right) former joint head of IPO-vetting team of HKEX, faces charges for allegedly taking HK$9.15 million from consultant Richard Lum Chor-wah. Photo: Handout Eugene Yeoh Kim-loong (right) former joint head of IPO-vetting team of HKEX, faces charges for allegedly taking HK$9.15 million from consultant Richard Lum Chor-wah. Photo: Handout
Eugene Yeoh Kim-loong (right) former joint head of IPO-vetting team of HKEX, faces charges for allegedly taking HK$9.15 million from consultant Richard Lum Chor-wah. Photo: Handout
HKEX
Business /  Banking & Finance

Former HKEX IPO-vetting co-head faces corruption charges in cash-for-favours scandal

  • Former HKEX IPO-vetting co-head Yeoh and consultant Lum both pleaded not guilty to three corruption charges
  • Yeoh failed to disclose HK$9.15 million of cash paid by Lum into his wife’s account and their joint account and Jockey Club membership

Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:58pm, 9 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Eugene Yeoh Kim-loong (right) former joint head of IPO-vetting team of HKEX, faces charges for allegedly taking HK$9.15 million from consultant Richard Lum Chor-wah. Photo: Handout Eugene Yeoh Kim-loong (right) former joint head of IPO-vetting team of HKEX, faces charges for allegedly taking HK$9.15 million from consultant Richard Lum Chor-wah. Photo: Handout
Eugene Yeoh Kim-loong (right) former joint head of IPO-vetting team of HKEX, faces charges for allegedly taking HK$9.15 million from consultant Richard Lum Chor-wah. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE