Hong Kong stock market watchdog to tighten investor identification, over-the-counter trades reporting regimes to close loopholes for misconduct

  • From next year, brokerages will be required to submit clients’ names and identity document information to HKEX when placing orders to buy or sell shares
  • The new system will allow regulators to pick out investors who use different brokerage accounts to apply for the same initial public offering

Eric Ng
Updated: 7:49am, 11 Aug, 2021

