The new system will allow regulators to pick out investors who use different brokerage accounts to apply for the same initial public offering. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stock market watchdog to tighten investor identification, over-the-counter trades reporting regimes to close loopholes for misconduct
- From next year, brokerages will be required to submit clients’ names and identity document information to HKEX when placing orders to buy or sell shares
- The new system will allow regulators to pick out investors who use different brokerage accounts to apply for the same initial public offering
Topic | SFC
The new system will allow regulators to pick out investors who use different brokerage accounts to apply for the same initial public offering. Photo: Bloomberg