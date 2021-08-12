Currenxie offers multicurrency digital wallets, virtual bank accounts, payments and currency exchange services for businesses. Photo: Shutterstock Currenxie offers multicurrency digital wallets, virtual bank accounts, payments and currency exchange services for businesses. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong cross-border payments start-up Currenxie raises US$10 million in Series A funding

  • The investment will allow the seven-year-old company to expand its product offering, enter new markets in Europe and Southeast Asia and double its headcount, according to CEO Riccardo Capelvenere
  • Company was founded in 2014 by Capelvenere and his wife, both Goldman Sachs alumni

Chad Bray
Updated: 10:37am, 12 Aug, 2021

