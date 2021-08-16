Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said the bank’s wealth business in China is one of its primary profit drivers. Photo: May Tse Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said the bank’s wealth business in China is one of its primary profit drivers. Photo: May Tse
Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said the bank’s wealth business in China is one of its primary profit drivers. Photo: May Tse
Business /  Banking & Finance

exclusive | Standard Chartered CEO Winters ‘optimistic’ lender can avoid China-US tension pitfalls

  • Wealth business in China one of bank’s primary profit drivers
  • Bank’s underlying profit before tax in mainland China more than doubled to US$316 million in the first half of the year

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 10:00am, 16 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said the bank’s wealth business in China is one of its primary profit drivers. Photo: May Tse Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said the bank’s wealth business in China is one of its primary profit drivers. Photo: May Tse
Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said the bank’s wealth business in China is one of its primary profit drivers. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE