ICAC said that five people have been arrested, accused of accepting advantages in exchange for granting and renewing loans. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong’s securities watchdog and ICAC arrest five people for alleged corruption
- Among the arrested is a current executive director and a former executive director of the listed company
- ICAC said in a statement that the people arrested have been accused of accepting advantages in exchange for granting and renewing loans
Topic | SFC
ICAC said that five people have been arrested, accused of accepting advantages in exchange for granting and renewing loans. Photo: Xinhua