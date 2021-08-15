Charles Li Xiaojia, former chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) and co-founder of Micro Connect. Photo: Nora Tam
Former HKEX boss Charles Li’s new platform aims to provide finance to 10,000 small companies in mainland China
- Micro Connect may need to raise up to 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) as it aims to provide much-needed funds to small businesses and enterprises
- International investors can buy units from the platform that allow them to share the revenues of the small companies
