Former HKEX boss Charles Li’s new platform aims to provide finance to 10,000 small companies in mainland China

  • Micro Connect may need to raise up to 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) as it aims to provide much-needed funds to small businesses and enterprises
  • International investors can buy units from the platform that allow them to share the revenues of the small companies

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:38pm, 15 Aug, 2021

