China’s tech clampdown has left investors guessing about the downside in the sector while Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio has asked sceptics not to be scared. Photo: Reuters
Dalio’s Bridgewater suffered setbacks in Chinese tech, education stocks last quarter while EV makers surged before July sell-off
- Bridgewater held depositary shares in some 37 Chinese firms with a market value of almost US$1.2 billion
- Alibaba, Pinduoduo, JD.com, NIO and Baidu, its five biggest by market value, produced a mixed bag of performances before the July tech sell-off
Topic | US-listed Chinese stocks
China’s tech clampdown has left investors guessing about the downside in the sector while Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio has asked sceptics not to be scared. Photo: Reuters