We are sensitive to preserving Hong Kong’s international financial centre status, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po. Photo: Getty Images We are sensitive to preserving Hong Kong’s international financial centre status, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po. Photo: Getty Images
We are sensitive to preserving Hong Kong’s international financial centre status, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po. Photo: Getty Images
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s anti-sanctions law raises risks for global banks and financial firms in Hong Kong

  • Anti-sanctions law expected to be adopted into Hong Kong’s mini constitution as soon as Tuesday
  • Uncertainties ahead for banks, insurers and asset managers betting big on China’s growth

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad BrayGeorgina LeeEnoch Yiu
Chad Bray , Georgina Lee  and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 5:58am, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
We are sensitive to preserving Hong Kong’s international financial centre status, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po. Photo: Getty Images We are sensitive to preserving Hong Kong’s international financial centre status, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po. Photo: Getty Images
We are sensitive to preserving Hong Kong’s international financial centre status, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE