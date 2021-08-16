The one-month Hibor may touch 0.05 per cent, but it will not stay below that level for a long time, says an analyst. Photo: Sun Yeung The one-month Hibor may touch 0.05 per cent, but it will not stay below that level for a long time, says an analyst. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong homebuyers’ loan payments to tumble as one-month Hibor flirts with record low

  • The one-month Hibor stood at 0.064 per cent on Monday, a hair’s breadth away from record low of 0.05 per cent recorded in December 2009
  • At the current rate, a typical HK$4 million 25-year mortgage loan will cost about HK$500 less per month compared to a year ago, mReferral data shows

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:58pm, 16 Aug, 2021

