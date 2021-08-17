Office workers walk past Temasek Holdings’ office at its headquarters in Singapore. Photo: AFP Office workers walk past Temasek Holdings’ office at its headquarters in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Temasek walked into market minefield last quarter with new bets on Chinese education stocks, Didi Global before July slump

  • Singapore’s wealth fund initiated four new positions in Chinese companies, mainly education stocks, plus a stake in Baidu and Didi Global
  • These companies suffered among the fiercest sell-offs this year in July when the Cyberspace Administration of China began probing data security breaches at Didi Global

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 12:39pm, 17 Aug, 2021

