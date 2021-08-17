Customers queue up outside a Tim Hortons cafe in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
Tim Hortons’ China unit to merge with US-listed blank cheque company, opening a new path for Chinese firms to list in New York
- Tim Hortons’ China venture will merge with Silver Crest Acquisition, with plans for a Nasdaq listing, valuing the company at US$1.7 billion
- Existing shareholders, including Tencent Holdings and Sequoia Capital, will own 80 per cent of the shares after the merger
