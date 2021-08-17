A showcase of SenseTime’s AI-powered SenseAuto platform at Hong Kong Science Park in the New Territories. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A showcase of SenseTime’s AI-powered SenseAuto platform at Hong Kong Science Park in the New Territories. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A showcase of SenseTime’s AI-powered SenseAuto platform at Hong Kong Science Park in the New Territories. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business /  Banking & Finance

Chinese AI start-up SenseTime hires HSBC as it pursues US$2 billion Hong Kong IPO

  • Beijing-based start-up also has tapped CICC for its potential listing
  • China’s largest artificial intelligence company was blacklisted by the US in 2019

Topic |   SenseTime﻿
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A showcase of SenseTime’s AI-powered SenseAuto platform at Hong Kong Science Park in the New Territories. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A showcase of SenseTime’s AI-powered SenseAuto platform at Hong Kong Science Park in the New Territories. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A showcase of SenseTime’s AI-powered SenseAuto platform at Hong Kong Science Park in the New Territories. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE