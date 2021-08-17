A showcase of SenseTime’s AI-powered SenseAuto platform at Hong Kong Science Park in the New Territories. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Chinese AI start-up SenseTime hires HSBC as it pursues US$2 billion Hong Kong IPO
- Beijing-based start-up also has tapped CICC for its potential listing
- China’s largest artificial intelligence company was blacklisted by the US in 2019
Topic | SenseTime
A showcase of SenseTime’s AI-powered SenseAuto platform at Hong Kong Science Park in the New Territories. Photo: Xiaomei Chen