A coal processing plant in China’s central Shanxi province. Achieving a 100 per cent sustainable portfolio is much easier now than it was a decade ago, according to one family office leader. Photo: AP
Attitudes towards sustainable investing are changing in Asia, family office leaders say
- Younger generations and public pressure are helping to drive change in portfolio construction
- Momentum is growing among public and private investors for impact and sustainable investments
Topic | Banking & Finance
A coal processing plant in China’s central Shanxi province. Achieving a 100 per cent sustainable portfolio is much easier now than it was a decade ago, according to one family office leader. Photo: AP