Apple Daily publisher Next Digital is being investigated by a number of regulators in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s accounting watchdog to investigate Apple Daily publisher Next Digital’s financial statements, auditors
- Financial Reporting Council to investigate Next Digital’s financial statements for two and a half years up to September 2020 for ‘misleading information’
- The publisher of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper is also being investigated by the market watchdog and a special inspector appointed by the financial secretary
Topic | Accounting and Auditing
Apple Daily publisher Next Digital is being investigated by a number of regulators in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee