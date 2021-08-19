Diagnosis system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) on display during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on September 17, 2018. Photo: Zigor Aldama/Post Magazine Diagnosis system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) on display during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on September 17, 2018. Photo: Zigor Aldama/Post Magazine
Diagnosis system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) on display during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on September 17, 2018. Photo: Zigor Aldama/Post Magazine
AI firm Yitu considers shifting initial public offering to Hong Kong as fundraising stalls on Shanghai Star market

  • The AI firm could seek a valuation of about US$4 billion in the Hong Kong share sale, according to people familiar with the matter
  • Yitu, whose application for a Star board IPO was withdrawn last month, could file for a listing as soon as later this year

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:41am, 19 Aug, 2021

