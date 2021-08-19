The Bank of East Asia in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong The Bank of East Asia in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
The Bank of East Asia in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Bank of East Asia half-year profit surges 75 per cent as impairment costs decline and China, Hong Kong economies recover

  • Hong Kong’s largest independent, family-run lender said it had benefited from declining impairment costs for soured loans in mainland China and in Hong Kong
  • It reported a profit of HK$2.67 billion (US$343 million), and will pay an interim dividend of 35 HK cents a share

Chad Bray
Updated: 2:00pm, 19 Aug, 2021

