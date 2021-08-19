Concept photo of figurines of miners on a stack of bitcoin. Photo: Shutterstock Concept photo of figurines of miners on a stack of bitcoin. Photo: Shutterstock
Concept photo of figurines of miners on a stack of bitcoin. Photo: Shutterstock
Bitcoin
Business /  Banking & Finance

World warms to cryptocurrency even as China and the US give their collective cold shoulders, says Chainalysis adoption data

  • Worldwide adoption of cryptocurrency jumped to 24 points in the second quarter, from 2.5 in the same period last year, according to Chainalysis
  • China’s ranking dropped to 13th from fourth, while the US adoption fell to eighth place from sixth, due to declines in P2P trade volume, Chainalysis said

Topic |   Bitcoin
Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 7:03pm, 19 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Concept photo of figurines of miners on a stack of bitcoin. Photo: Shutterstock Concept photo of figurines of miners on a stack of bitcoin. Photo: Shutterstock
Concept photo of figurines of miners on a stack of bitcoin. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE