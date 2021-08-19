Concept photo of figurines of miners on a stack of bitcoin. Photo: Shutterstock
World warms to cryptocurrency even as China and the US give their collective cold shoulders, says Chainalysis adoption data
- Worldwide adoption of cryptocurrency jumped to 24 points in the second quarter, from 2.5 in the same period last year, according to Chainalysis
- China’s ranking dropped to 13th from fourth, while the US adoption fell to eighth place from sixth, due to declines in P2P trade volume, Chainalysis said
Topic | Bitcoin
Concept photo of figurines of miners on a stack of bitcoin. Photo: Shutterstock