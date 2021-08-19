A visitor is seen at the stand of China Mobile during an exhibition in Shanghai on July 16, 2015. Photo: Handout
China Mobile aims to raise US$8.6 billion in mainland’s biggest IPO for over a decade to finance 5G network expansion
- The world’s largest wireless network operator was among four Chinese companies ejected from the New York Stock Exchange over purported ties to the Chinese military
- More Chinese ‘homecoming’ firms will list in Shanghai and Hong Kong, say analysts, amid increasing hostility in the US
