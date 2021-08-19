Men interact with a Baidu AI robot at its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters Men interact with a Baidu AI robot at its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Men interact with a Baidu AI robot at its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Baidu raises US$1 billion from first green bonds as the Chinese tech giant works towards 2030 carbon neutral goal

  • The bonds comprise two tranches – US$300 million maturing in 2027, and US$700 million in 2031, which have been rated ‘A3’ by Moody’s and ‘A’ by Fitch
  • The bonds were oversubscribed five times, with Baidu planning to use the proceeds to fund green data centres and research into electric ‘robocars’

Topic |   Climate change
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 5:58pm, 19 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Men interact with a Baidu AI robot at its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters Men interact with a Baidu AI robot at its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Men interact with a Baidu AI robot at its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE