Men interact with a Baidu AI robot at its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Baidu raises US$1 billion from first green bonds as the Chinese tech giant works towards 2030 carbon neutral goal
- The bonds comprise two tranches – US$300 million maturing in 2027, and US$700 million in 2031, which have been rated ‘A3’ by Moody’s and ‘A’ by Fitch
- The bonds were oversubscribed five times, with Baidu planning to use the proceeds to fund green data centres and research into electric ‘robocars’
Topic | Climate change
Men interact with a Baidu AI robot at its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters