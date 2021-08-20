Syngenta is set to become the biggest listing ever on Shanghai’s Science and Technology Innovation Board, or Star Market. Photo: Handout Syngenta is set to become the biggest listing ever on Shanghai’s Science and Technology Innovation Board, or Star Market. Photo: Handout
What is Syngenta and why is it set to be this year’s biggest initial public offering?

  • Offering is expected to be the biggest ever on Shanghai’s Star Market, raising up to US$10 billion
  • Listing comes four years after it was acquired by ChemChina for US$43 billion in the largest foreign takeover by a Chinese firm

Chad Bray
Updated: 5:23pm, 20 Aug, 2021

