Syngenta is set to become the biggest listing ever on Shanghai’s Science and Technology Innovation Board, or Star Market. Photo: Handout
What is Syngenta and why is it set to be this year’s biggest initial public offering?
- Offering is expected to be the biggest ever on Shanghai’s Star Market, raising up to US$10 billion
- Listing comes four years after it was acquired by ChemChina for US$43 billion in the largest foreign takeover by a Chinese firm
