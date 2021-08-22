If the world lets emissions grow at their current pace, China’s economic growth could fall to just 1.4 per cent in the decade to 2040, according to Fidelity. Photo: Getty Images If the world lets emissions grow at their current pace, China’s economic growth could fall to just 1.4 per cent in the decade to 2040, according to Fidelity. Photo: Getty Images
Climate change: decarbonisation to stoke inflation, but delaying efforts could hit economic growth, returns

  • Policymakers face a trade-off between the high upfront cost of moving quickly towards net zero carbon targets, and the long-term damage to economic growth caused by climate change if they delay action, say analysts
  • The inflationary impact on China could rise from one percentage point this year to 4 percentage points in 2026, before easing to almost zero in 2031, says Fidelity’s Ahmed

Eric Ng
Updated: 10:00am, 22 Aug, 2021

