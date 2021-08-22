The bumper year for M&A within China comes as Beijing has cracked down on the country’s tech sector. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Merger activity in Asia, China remains high even as regulatory uncertainty hangs over tech sector, JPMorgan says
- M&A, in some form, is happening in all sectors in China, according to JPMorgan’s Asia-Pacific deals co-head
- Companies will continue to focus on the sectors where outbound deals can happen
Topic | Banking & Finance
