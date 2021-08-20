An electronic monitor shows Hang Seng Index at Central on 27 July 2021. Photo: May Tse
Hang Seng Index revamp sees inclusion of Li Ning, Xinyi Glass and China Merchants Bank as benchmark compiler avoids Big Tech
- The third-quarter review, effective September 6, broadens Hang Seng’s coverage to 60 from the current 58
- The Hang Seng benchmark has fallen 9.5 per cent so far this year, making it the world’s third-biggest decliner out of 92 global indices
Topic | Banking & Finance
An electronic monitor shows Hang Seng Index at Central on 27 July 2021. Photo: May Tse