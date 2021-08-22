Beijing wants to diversify Macau’s economy by building its financial services industry, while maintaining its position as a leading gaming and tourism centre. Photo: Xinhua
In flex for Hong Kong, city’s largest financial training firm helps Macau get ready for stock exchange launch
- Macau authorities are adopting the Hong Kong licensing exam as an entry requirement for investment professionals until they come up with their own regulations, HKSI executive says
- Cooperation highlights the advantages of Beijing’s Greater Bay Area plan and Hong Kong’s deep expertise and experience of financial markets
Topic | Greater Bay Area
