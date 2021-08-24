Standard Chartered has dropped a few coal sector clients which refused to work with it to meet its net zero transition targets aimed to help fight climate change. Photo: Bloomberg
exclusive | Climate change: Standard Chartered’s net-zero plan to include non-coal fossil fuel, heavy emitters, says CEO Bill Winters
- The bank is working with external consultants and expects to publish a plan in October to press clients to transition to net-zero carbon emissions
- Hong Kong can host a trading platform for voluntary carbon credit purchases by mainland Chinese suppliers who are under pressure to cut emissions, say Winters
Topic | Climate change
Standard Chartered has dropped a few coal sector clients which refused to work with it to meet its net zero transition targets aimed to help fight climate change. Photo: Bloomberg