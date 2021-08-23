An employee works at a logistics centre in Huaibei, Anhui province, a major asset coveted by private equity funds in the past year. Photo: Reuters An employee works at a logistics centre in Huaibei, Anhui province, a major asset coveted by private equity funds in the past year. Photo: Reuters
An employee works at a logistics centre in Huaibei, Anhui province, a major asset coveted by private equity funds in the past year. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Fintech platforms offer funds for individual investors to access unicorns in private equity, real estate markets

  • Fintech platforms ease access to unicorns and real estate deals that are typical domain of wealth funds, pension funds
  • Private market fund managers raised US$97.7 billion in Asia last year, a third straight year of decline, according to a McKinsey report

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 1:33pm, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee works at a logistics centre in Huaibei, Anhui province, a major asset coveted by private equity funds in the past year. Photo: Reuters An employee works at a logistics centre in Huaibei, Anhui province, a major asset coveted by private equity funds in the past year. Photo: Reuters
An employee works at a logistics centre in Huaibei, Anhui province, a major asset coveted by private equity funds in the past year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE