Chinese car and battery maker BYD owns 72.3 per cent of its chip-making unit BYD Semiconductor. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images Chinese car and battery maker BYD owns 72.3 per cent of its chip-making unit BYD Semiconductor. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
Chinese car and battery maker BYD owns 72.3 per cent of its chip-making unit BYD Semiconductor. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

BYD suspends US$414 million IPO plan of semiconductor unit amid investigation into law firm advising on the deal

  • Shenzhen Stock Exchange suspended reviewing BYD Semiconductor’s IPO application on August 18
  • BYD’s chip-making unit may need to replace the law firm which in turn has three months to complete the due diligence

Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 4:58pm, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese car and battery maker BYD owns 72.3 per cent of its chip-making unit BYD Semiconductor. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images Chinese car and battery maker BYD owns 72.3 per cent of its chip-making unit BYD Semiconductor. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
Chinese car and battery maker BYD owns 72.3 per cent of its chip-making unit BYD Semiconductor. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE