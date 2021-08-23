Chinese car and battery maker BYD owns 72.3 per cent of its chip-making unit BYD Semiconductor. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
BYD suspends US$414 million IPO plan of semiconductor unit amid investigation into law firm advising on the deal
- Shenzhen Stock Exchange suspended reviewing BYD Semiconductor’s IPO application on August 18
- BYD’s chip-making unit may need to replace the law firm which in turn has three months to complete the due diligence
Topic | IPO
