Diana Cesar, HSBC’s Hong Kong CEO, will become the top executive at Hang Seng Bank on September 1. Photo: KY Cheng
HSBC’s Hong Kong CEO to take over as top executive at Hang Seng Bank on September 1
- Diana Cesar will replace Louisa Cheang Wai-wan, who is extending her medical leave of absence
- Cheang is expected to return as an HSBC executive ‘in due course’, HSBC says
Topic | Banking & Finance
