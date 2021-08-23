Diana Cesar, HSBC’s Hong Kong CEO, will become the top executive at Hang Seng Bank on September 1. Photo: KY Cheng Diana Cesar, HSBC’s Hong Kong CEO, will become the top executive at Hang Seng Bank on September 1. Photo: KY Cheng
Diana Cesar, HSBC’s Hong Kong CEO, will become the top executive at Hang Seng Bank on September 1. Photo: KY Cheng
Business /  Banking & Finance

HSBC’s Hong Kong CEO to take over as top executive at Hang Seng Bank on September 1

  • Diana Cesar will replace Louisa Cheang Wai-wan, who is extending her medical leave of absence
  • Cheang is expected to return as an HSBC executive ‘in due course’, HSBC says

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 9:22pm, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Diana Cesar, HSBC’s Hong Kong CEO, will become the top executive at Hang Seng Bank on September 1. Photo: KY Cheng Diana Cesar, HSBC’s Hong Kong CEO, will become the top executive at Hang Seng Bank on September 1. Photo: KY Cheng
Diana Cesar, HSBC’s Hong Kong CEO, will become the top executive at Hang Seng Bank on September 1. Photo: KY Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE