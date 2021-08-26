Ping An Insurance reported a drop in new sales of insurance policies after it cut down the number of agents. Photo: Reuters Ping An Insurance reported a drop in new sales of insurance policies after it cut down the number of agents. Photo: Reuters
Ping An Insurance reported a drop in new sales of insurance policies after it cut down the number of agents. Photo: Reuters
Ping An’s first-half profit hit as China’s largest insurer sets aside provisions of US$5.5 billion related to troubled mainland developer

  • First-half net profit at China’s largest insurer fell 15.5 per cent to 58 billion yuan (US$8.94 billion) from 68.7 billion yuan a year ago, misses estimates
  • Insurer set aside provisions of 35.9 billion yuan for impairment losses and adjusted valuation of its investments in China Fortune Land Development

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:38pm, 26 Aug, 2021

