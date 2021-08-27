A job fair at the Hongshan Gymnasium in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on December 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Ping An dangles insurance jobs to laid-off teachers and tutors from China’s edtech crackdown to replenish its shrinking sales force
- As many as 10 million teachers are set to lose their jobs after the latest crackdown by Beijing on private tutoring, analysts say
- New policy sale amount fell 12 per cent year on year in the first half while the number of its agents decreased 23 per cent, or almost 270,000, during the period
Topic | Insurance
