Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing is displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
HKEX and Guangzhou Futures Exchange to explore possibility of developing products to support China’s climate goal
- HKEX and GFEX will collaborate on the feasibility of developing products that can be traded both on onshore and offshore markets
- It is the first collaboration between the two bourses to promote green finance and to tighten cooperation between Hong Kong and the mainland’s capital market
Topic | HKEX
Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing is displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg