Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing is displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing is displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing is displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
HKEX
Business /  Banking & Finance

HKEX and Guangzhou Futures Exchange to explore possibility of developing products to support China’s climate goal

  • HKEX and GFEX will collaborate on the feasibility of developing products that can be traded both on onshore and offshore markets
  • It is the first collaboration between the two bourses to promote green finance and to tighten cooperation between Hong Kong and the mainland’s capital market

Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:30pm, 27 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing is displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing is displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing is displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE