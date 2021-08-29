A slew of wealth management companies and family office operators have set up in Hong Kong after the government launched a marketing offensive to promote the city as a family-office hub. Photo: Reuters
Cambridge Associates, wealth manager for the Rothschild family, applies to open Hong Kong office
- Expansion of Cambridge Associates in Hong Kong, its fourth office in Asia-Pacific after Singapore and Beijing, will allow it to capture opportunities in Greater Bay Area, executive says
- InvestHK has formed a family office team to attract companies to set up in Hong Kong to help manage the fortunes of wealthy families
