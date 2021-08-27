A truck with the Kuaigou Dache logo in Beijing. 58 Freight, the operator of Kuaigou Dache and GoGoX, has filed to go public in Hong Kong. Photo: Simon Song A truck with the Kuaigou Dache logo in Beijing. 58 Freight, the operator of Kuaigou Dache and GoGoX, has filed to go public in Hong Kong. Photo: Simon Song
A truck with the Kuaigou Dache logo in Beijing. 58 Freight, the operator of Kuaigou Dache and GoGoX, has filed to go public in Hong Kong. Photo: Simon Song
GoGoX, Kuaigou Dache operator files for Hong Kong IPO

  • 58 Freight operates in more than 340 cities in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea and India
  • Company posted a net loss of US$39 million in 2020, after recording net losses in 2018 and 2019

Chad Bray
Updated: 11:31pm, 27 Aug, 2021

