A truck with the Kuaigou Dache logo in Beijing. 58 Freight, the operator of Kuaigou Dache and GoGoX, has filed to go public in Hong Kong. Photo: Simon Song
GoGoX, Kuaigou Dache operator files for Hong Kong IPO
- 58 Freight operates in more than 340 cities in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea and India
- Company posted a net loss of US$39 million in 2020, after recording net losses in 2018 and 2019
Topic | Banking & Finance
