A showcase of artificial technology designed for blind people at SenseTime’s showroom at the Hong Kong Science Park in the New Territories. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
SenseTime, artificial intelligence platform founded by CUHK professors, files to raise at least US$2 billion in Hong Kong IPO
- Founded in 2014, Hong Kong start-up has quickly become China’s biggest artificial intelligence company
- SenseTime warned it is subject to ‘complex and evolving’ rules on privacy and data protection
Topic | Banking & Finance
